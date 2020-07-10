Santiago Ponzinibbio is swinging for the fences

Santiago Ponzinibbio is looking to make a big splash with his UFC return.

The American Top Team Welterweight returns after more than 20 months.

Santiago Ponzinibbio

Santiago Ponzinibbio, who last fought a little more than 20 months ago, is ready to get back into the octagon. The 33-year-old Welterweight, who's on a seven-fight winning streak, wants to get back to the deep end of the pool.

After a nasty string of injuries and hospital visits "Gente Boa" laid out a possible return track for a title run. He's fully aware that being unranked is a tough sell to get a top opponent. His original target was Rafael Dos Anjos since they have become social media rivals.

While he was complimentary to all that are ranked, the name he's most drawn to is Tyron Woodley. His last two losses are fights that he can't run back. He lost to Ryan LaFlare in 2013, and he recently retired. His other set back was against Lorenz Larkin two years later and he is currently in Bellator.

His last fight and win came against Neil Magny. If he's able to hop over him for an opponent, Robbie Lawler fits the bill best as he is a former champion and something that will interest Santiago Ponzinibbio.

"Ruthless" is in just as much of a need for a win as Santiago Ponzinibbio is. Lawler has dropped his last three fights and a total four in his past five outings. It would also pump the brakes for Lawler as the battle with Santiago Ponzinibbio will most likely be a three-round fight. It would also get Ponzinibbio's feet wet slowly.

Santiago Ponzinibbio is zeroing in on the end of the summer or the beginning of the fall for his UFC return. After he knocked out Gunnar Nelson, he made his big push in the rankings. And he was two to three wins away from being in the title picture. His high point in the rankings was 10th.