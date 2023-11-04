"Saudi Arabia in March…tempting hahaha" - Israel Adesanya sends appreciation Cristiano Ronaldo's way after wholesome interaction in Riyadh

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was part of the host of celebrities and high-profile athletes hosted by the Saudi Arabian organizers and promoters of the blockbuster heavyweight boxing clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Amongst those present was soccer legend and the face of Saudi Arabia's league Cristiano Ronaldo. Adesanya ran into Ronaldo, and the two had a wholesome interaction that included the Al Nassr striker urging the UFC star to fight on the upcoming UFC card in the country.

The two athletes exchanged pleasantries by stating that they had watched each other. Cristiano Ronaldo then proceeded to urge 'The Last Stylebender' to fight in the recently announced first-ever UFC event in Saudi Arabia in March 2024.

CR7 claimed to have seen the card and asked why Adesanya was not on it, and 'Izzy's attempts at explaining his hiatus fell flat as he embraced the former Real Madrid man and seemed to be open to the idea. Their conversation went: [Ronaldo quotes in brackets]

“Mind if I get a photo real quick? [Yeah, of course!] I watched you play two years ago at Old Trafford [And I watched you fight!] My man, bless up brother. Thank you so much! [You have to fight, you have to fight here (Saudi Arabia)] Nah, I’m chilling right now. [March] I’ll come watch, if I don’t fight I’ll come watch. [I see the card already, you’re not there] Oh no way. If I fight, I’ll fight. But if not, I’ll come watch. [I’ll put you in the card] Ronaldo said it, the GOAT said it, the GOAT said it. [If you want, we make it happen].”

Adesanya also posted on social media that he was enticed by the opportunity in Saudi Arabia next year, which is set to be a Fight Night event.

"⚽️🐐✨I always appreciate the love from greats who recognize the realness! Saudi Arabia in March…tempting hahaha 😂🍹🏝️"

Israel Adesanya lauds Francis Ngannou for his performance against Tyson Fury

Israel Adesanya was all praises for his friend and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou vacated his title earlier this year and pursued a blockbuster crossover match against the lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. In an unprecedented performance, Ngannou pushed Fury the distance and received widespread praise from the combat sports fraternity, including Israel Adesanya, who had this to say:

"Against all odds and coming out on TOP Stepping into the squared circle and going toe to toe with the greatest heavyweight in boxing. My brother @francisngannou …you shook up the WORLD"

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

