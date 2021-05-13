Watch: Billy Joe Saunders' father brutally attacked and shoved by security at the Canelo Alvarez fight

Footage has emerged of Billy Joe Saunders’ father Tom being assaulted by members of security after the Canelo Alvarez fight.

Last Saturday night, Saunders went to war with Canelo in front of over 70,000 fans in Arlington, Texas. While the Brit did manage to take a few rounds off of the Mexican star, he couldn’t quite overcome Alvarez’s devastating power and efficiency - eventually succumbing to a corner retirement as a result of a suspected orbital fracture.

The post-fight Billy Joe Saunders debacle

It was visually clear to see that Billy Joe Saunders had something wrong with his eye in the aftermath of the stoppage, which led to his father Tom jumping the barrier at ringside.

The security team clearly didn’t know who he was, and decided to take what they felt was appropriate action.

Wild scene last night as Tom Saunders, concerned about his son Billy Joe Saunders as fight is stopped, attempts to make way to ring to check on him only to be aggressively pushed by security. Totally out of line from security, IMO #CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/4Uw2V18pyh — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 9, 2021

Billy Joe Saunders' team got involved in the exchange and while it did all seem to calm down eventually, the incident put a sour taste in the mouths of many who had enjoyed the action throughout the course of the actual fight.

Many fans were also quick to question Tyson Fury, who, when seen from a different angle, stood by and watched it happen - deciding against getting involved.

There always tends to be jokes made about how it’s rare to attend a combat sports event and not see a fight in the crowd, but in this instance, it feels as if this whole situation could’ve been avoided if more overall care was taken.

The Canelo Alvarez story is far from over but when it comes to Billy Joe Saunders, many are just hoping that he can return as quickly as possible from what can only be described as a really nasty injury.

The likes of Kell Brook have suffered something similar in the past and while he may be a tough competitor, he’ll need some serious recovery time before he contemplates stepping back into the ring.

Whether or not he’s able to get a rematch with Canelo down the line, at this moment in time, is irrelevant in comparison to ensuring his overall health and safety.

Boxing is unforgiving and we need to respect the sacrifices warriors like Billy Joe Saunders make.