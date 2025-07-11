Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green: Live round-by-round updates

The Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming women's super middleweight championship boxing match. It is set for 10 rounds on July 11's MVP card.

Marshall enters the bout with an exceptional 13-1 record, and a high stoppage rate, with 10 of her 13 wins coming by way of knockout/TKO. Her lone loss was to bitter rival Claressa Shields, who is widely regarded as the greatest women's boxer of all time, and who Marshall defeated during their amateur days.

She is also the IBF women's super middleweight champion. Similarly, her foe, Green, is a heavy-handed puncher with a praise-worthy record of 15 wins, just one loss, and a crushing 11 stoppages. Additionally, she is the WBO women's super middleweight champion.

Curiously, Green's only loss came against the fighter Marshall defeated most recently: Franchon Crews Dezurn. Whether for this reason or another, DraftKings Sportsbook does not expect Green to win, listing Marshall as a -650 favorite, and Green as a +450 underdog.

The card starts at 5:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Marshall vs. Green fight is estimated to start at around 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T.

Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green

