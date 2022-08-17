“I might not survive if I don’t win” - Savvas Michael embraces Thai fighter mentality ahead of Rodtang fight

Cypriot Muay Thai sensation Savvas Michael will face ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the toughest challenge of his young career.

The August 26 fight will serve as a semifinal match of ONE's inaugural flyweight Muay Thai world Grand Prix tournament.

Taking place in ONE's first-ever live event to be broadcast at US primetime, ONE on Prime Video 1, 'The Baby Face Killer' might have more than he can handle against the Thai sensation.

Having fought a lot at Thailand's famous Rajadamnern Stadium, however, Michael claims that he's adopted a strong fight mentality through his years fighting Thais on their home court.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Michael explained:

“I embraced that mentality wherein I might not survive if I don’t win. Some fighters here have to fight every three weeks.”

The Cypriot fighter further explained:

“It’s a different ballgame in Thailand, and that’s why I’m confident coming into this fight with Rodtang because I’ve lived with these guys and they believe in me. If they say I can do it, why would I not listen to them? They’ve seen me mature and made me feel confident that I am ready for this.”

Fighting out of Petchyindee Academy in Thailand, Michael trains and lives with some of the best Thai fighters in the sport. This includes ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot and ONE Muay Thai standout Rittewada.

It's no wonder that despite being a "farang" (foreign fighter), Michael has the technique, rhythm and grit of a traditional Thai kickboxer.

Savvas Michael teases what lies beyond Rodtang and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world Grand Prix

Since ONE Championship is known to showcase four different martial arts in its events, most of its athletes have expressed interest in crossing over from one to another. Savvas Michael, like No.2 flyweight Muay Thai contender Jonathan Haggerty, expressed his intention to transition to MMA.

'The Baby Face Killer' said:

“I’m 23 now and at the peak of my sport fighting in ONE Championship. I’m fighting the best ones in the world, and they are interested to go to MMA as well. Therefore, I would like to try MMA as well because there are more aspects that you have to develop or think about.”

Michael's August 26 opponent, the legendary Rodtang, had a taste of MMA just recently at ONE X. Against MMA great Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson, Rodtang went toe-to-toe with the American icon in a mixed-rules bout.

Despite losing via submission in the second round, which was fought under MMA rules, the Thai world champion showed tremendous promise. Perhaps Michael can go a similar route and get into a mixed-rules bout first before jumping into full-on MMA.

