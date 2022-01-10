“Saygid can finish him” - Khabib confident Saygid Izagakhmaev will secure a finish in ONE debut 

Saygid Izagakhmaev has finished 14 of his 19 wins by way of submission and knockout. His close friend and training partner, MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, believes the Russian star will uphold that impressive finishing rate when he makes his ONE Championship debut against James Nakashima at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14.

Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, the former UFC fighter said:

“We're going to defend his wrestling and we're going to give him some damage, you know. And I really believe Saygid can finish him.”

'The Eagle' added:

“Nakashima is a good fighter, he's a very good fighter. I watch [a] couple fights. He has good wrestling, but I don't think Nakashima can control him. [Saygid] can control in wrestling.”

Saygid Izagakhmaev has been training in wrestling his entire life. The Dagestani has also worked on other aspects of his game, including his striking and his ground and pound.

His well-rounded game, coupled with his fight IQ, has made him near-unstoppable throughout his career. Nurmagomedov, who has kept a close eye on his progress from day one, discussed some of his close friend’s traits in the interview with ONE.

The former UFC lightweight champion added:

“I grew up with Saygid for almost 15 years. He began training with my father when he was very young and I know him very, very well. And he was always focused, and he was a very hard trainer. I really like how he improved a lot [in the] last couple years.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Saygid Izagakhmaev is excited for ONE debut

Nurmagomedov will accompany Saygid Izagakhmaev down the ramp for the first time at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next Friday. The MMA legend revealed that his teammate is eagerly anticipating his lightweight clash against Nakashima. He said:

“We’re all waiting for his debut. I know Sayid, every day and night, he stayed in the gym and he’s excited about his debut in ONE Championship.”

It will also be the Nurmagomedov’s first trip to Singapore, and just like Izagakhmaev, Nurmagomedov is keen to experience his first event in the city. He added:

“I [have] never been to this beautiful country and it's gonna be my first time. I'm very excited about this trip. You know, I've been almost everywhere around the world and Singapore, [is] one of the countries where I wanna go. And of course, inshallah, I'm gonna be there.”

