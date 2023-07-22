"Says the guy with colored hair lmao" - Sean O'Malley's "you vape you gay" tweet doesn't sit well with fans

Sean O'Malley is seen as a potential bantamweight champion, but first he must successfully overcome Aljamain Sterling on August 19 at UFC 292.

As he climbs the ladder of potential stardom, he also attracts increased attention, which may not always be positive.

'Sugar' is undeniably one of the most outspoken fighters on the roster, never shy to speak his mind within the MMA community. However, a Twitter frenzy erupted when he posted a controversial tweet saying:

"You vape you gay."

Check out O'Malley's tweet below:

This tweet didn't sit well with fans, who quickly seized the opportunity to troll O'Malley right back, flooding his social media with witty and humorous responses.

One fan wrote:

"Came out ahead against Sterling."

Another wrote:

"Damn it! I better tell my woman the bad news."

While another user took jabs at Sean O'Malley's dyed hair:

"Says the guy with colored hair lmao."

Here are some reactions of other fans:

"You die your hair Rainbow colors.. you gay."

"All about that zyn my guy."

"I agree with the sentiment. Like be a man and do meth."

"You let a gay man brand you, sit your white ass down."

"Coming from the guy who was @adam22’s inspiration."

Credits: Twitter

Aljamain Sterling suggests Sean O'Malley is his most underappreciated opponent

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling stunned fans when he identified Sean O'Malley as possibly his most underrated opponent. With their matchup set to take place next month, 'Funk Master' didn't hold back in expressing admiration for O'Malley.

During a recent episode of The Weekly Scraps Podcast, Sterling was asked to reveal the most underrated opponent he has encountered in his career, and he promptly showered 'Sugar' with praise:

"Honestly I'm stuck between two people, Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley. Obviously I haven't fought Sean yet but I think a lot of people are riding him off and underestimating him. But I'm not doing that. I think a lot of people did that before the Petr Yan fight, but he showed that styles make fights and he showed that he's not just a clown guy with this colorful hair. He showed that he can scrap, that he's here to scrap and I appreciate that."

Check out Sterling's comments below (46:55):