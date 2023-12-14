"Says the guy that has to pay women to be around him" - Bellator champ puts Colby Covington on blast after latter's comments on Sean Strickland

A current Bellator champion recently called out Colby Covington for the comments he made towards Sean Strickland.

During his UFC 296 pre-fight media availability, 'Chaos' was asked for his thoughts on the reigning UFC middleweight champion. He clearly didn't think too highly of him as he referred to him as being an excuse of a human being and brought up his views about women.

Covington said:

"The guy said that women only belong in the kitchen. If you told that to my friend Candace Owens, she would literally run circles around him and make him look like the amateur jabroni that he is...The guy is the easiest fight in the division. I mean, there's a reason that he ran away from my division cause he couldn't cut it."

Reigning Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen weighed in on his comments and put his former American Top Team teammates on blast. He commented in defence of Sean Strickland by mentioning that the welterweight contender shouldn't be one to talk about women and how they should be treated. Eblen said:

"Says the guy that has to pay women to be around him. when a girl likes you she wants to be in the “kitchen”"

Johnny Eblen's comment

It remains to be seen whether Colby Covington will respond to Johnny Eblen's comment as he hasn't been the only member from the American Top Team camp that has been critical of Covington.

Johnny Eblen opens up about his experience with Colby Covington

Johnny Eblen has not shied away from sharing his true feelings toward his former teammate Colby Covington and even backed Leon Edwards to defeat him at UFC 296, which takes place this Saturday.

Eblen appeared on The MMA Hour following his successful Bellator middleweight title defence against Fabian Edwards this past September, and said that he didn't have a great experience with Colby Covington when they were teammates. He said:

"Colby [Covington] just sucks, man. I just don't like him. He's not a great person...I've had a lot of weird run-ins with him. He always gave off this weird energy to me. I just never felt drawn to the guy, I trained with him a few times, sparred with him a few times way back in the day when he was at ATT. Just didn't feel like a teammate."