"Scariest dood ever" - Fans concoct their dream super fights for bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is patiently waiting for who will be named his next opponent. However, that has not stopped ONE Championship fans from bringing up some names they want to see him battle soon.
The world's largest martial arts promotion reminded fans of Haggerty's remarkable come-from-behind TKO of Felipe Lobo in February 2024 in an Instagram post.
The caption of the post read:
"Jonathan Haggerty said "not today" 😤 Who's next for "The General"? @jhaggerty_"
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out the post below:
Fans eagerly responded in the comments section, writing:
"Haggerty is scariest dood ever."
"Animal."
"Haggerty vs. Rodtang III Kickboxing this time for the Bantamweight title 🔥🔥🔥"
"Haggerty v Nabil bantamweight MT title!!"
"Omg, Haggerty vs Rodtang round 3 and it's in kickboxing for the Bantamweight title! This is gonna be lit AF! 🥋👊🔥 #EpicShowdown"
"Haggerty vs Takeru."
"Jonathan Haggerty 🇬🇧 vs. Petchtanong 🇹🇭"
'The General' is coming off a spectacular defense of the 145-pound kickboxing crown this past February at ONE 171: Qatar against Chinese megastar Wei Rui, where he showcased a more technical side to his striking abilities.
Yuki Yoza is already aiming for Jonathan Haggerty's crown ahead of ONE Championship debut
Newly signed ONE bantamweight kickboxing athlete Yuki Yoza is set to make his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23, and he sees himself dethroning Jonathan Haggerty soon.
The former K-1 lightweight king told ONE in a recent interview:
"Within a year, I will take the belt from Haggerty. That's the goal. He's strong and very good at adjusting, but I want to show I am better."
ONE Friday Fights 109 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will air live in Asian primetime via watch.onefc.com.