"Scary" - British legend Liam Harrison shudders at the perfect form of Rodtang reached against Takeru

If there's one moment Liam Harrison still can't quite believe, it's the sheer speed and brutality with which Rodtang Jitmuangnon dismantled Takeru Segawa.

The two elite strikers collided in a highly anticipated flyweight kickboxing super-fight that headlined ONE 172 at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan this past March.

To relive the spectacle, ONE Championship recently dropped a highlight footage of the bout on Instagram — capturing Rodtang's thunderous one-shot knockout that silenced the overwhelmingly pro-Takeru crowd.

Watch it below:

It was in the comment section that the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger expressed his amazement at how decisively "The Iron Man" ended the contest.

Harrison said:

"Right training [and] right nutrition, this is what he can do... Scary!"

Harrison's admiration is more than justified. From the opening bell, the Thai megastar pressed forward with composed aggression, immediately putting his Japanese opponent on the defensive.

Rodtang's relentless pressure paid off as he unloaded a crisp barrage of strikes, all finding mark on Takeru's head. Moments later, he found his opening. A well-timed left hook sent "The Natural Bone Krusher" reeling toward the ropes.

This prompted the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion to close the distance and unleash another left hand that dropped Takeru to the canvas.

Referee Olivier Coste then administered the count, and though Takeru was able to get back to his feet, the damage had already sealed his fate. Just 80 seconds after the bout began, Rodtang walked away with one of the most emphatic finishes of 2025 so far.

Rodtang expresses readiness to return to action

Now, with the rivalry with Takeru Segawa behind him, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is setting his sights on the future.

The 27-year-old recently took to social media to ask fans who they want to see him face next, in either Muay Thai or kickboxing.

Check out the post below:

