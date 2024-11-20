“Scotland vs England” - Nico Carrillo understands why there was so much intrigue in potential clash with Jonathan Haggerty

Nico Carrillo believes fans want to see him fight Jonathan Haggerty because of a rivalry between Scotland and England.

In April 2023, Carrillo made his ONE Championship debut with a third-round knockout against Furkan Karabag. Since then, the Scottish bantamweight has climbed the division's rankings with three more knockout wins against Muangthai PK Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

Earlier this year, Superlek claimed the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a first-round knockout against Jonathan Haggerty. As a result, Carrillo's upcoming fight will be a title shot against Superlek on Jan. 24, 2025, in the ONE 170 co-main event.

Before Superlek became the champion, many fans wanted to see Nico Carrillo face Jonathan Haggerty in an action-packed bantamweight Muay Thai matchup.

Carrillo reasoned with why people wanted to see him fight Haggerty by saying this during an appearance on the Leather'd Podcast:

"Both exactly the same. Because there was a bit of beef in the whole Scotland vs England match-up, right?"

Heading into ONE 170, Superlek is coming off a generational four-fight run. The two-sport world champion controls the bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing division following wins against Rodtang, Takeru Segawa (Muay Thai), Kongthoranee, and Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE 170 will showcase two world title fights inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The January 2025 event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Carrillo's entire appearance on the Leather'd Podcast below:

Path to Nico Carrillo vs. Jonathan Haggerty fight

Nico Carrillo vs. Jonathan Haggerty undoubtedly remains a must-see fight. There are several paths to the entertaining striking matchup, but everything could change depending on what happens at ONE 170.

If Carrillo defeats Superlek, Haggerty would likely only need one impressive win to secure a title shot.

Meanwhile, a loss for Carrillo at ONE 170 could fast-track the matchup against Haggerty. Carrillo vs. Haggerty would then be the fight to make after the latter defends his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Firstly, Carrillo is focused on taking out the legendary two-sport world champion Superlek. It'll be easier said than done for Carrillo, as Superlek continues to defeat world-class opposition in ONE Championship.

