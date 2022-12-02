Scott Holtzman vs. Clay Guida: Who is the favorite to win at UFC on ESPN 42?

UFC lightweights Scott Holtzman and Clay Guida are all set to lock horns at the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland fight card scheduled for December 3 at the Amway Center in Florida.

Based on the live odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, Holtzman is the -170 favorite for the matchup against the +145 underdog Guida. The odds might see major corrections during the fight.

According to the current betting line, a $1000 wager on the underdog can give users a return of $2,450 if 'The Carpenter' wins the contest. Meanwhile, the same bet on the favorite will provide users with a payout of $1,588.23 if 'Hot Sauce' gets his hand raised at the event.

The odds of Clay Guida winning by submission is given as +1300, meaning that a $1000 wager on the same can yield a return of $14,000 if the 40-year-old pulls off a submission win against Holtzman. The odds of the fight ending in a draw are given +5000, meaning that a bet of $1000 can be turned into $51,000 if the judges rule the contest a draw.

Both fighters have had a rough run in the UFC lately. While Scott Holtzman is currently on a two-fight losing streak, Guida is 2-3 in his last five. 'Hot Sauce' holds a pro-MMA record of 14 wins and five losses, and Clay Guida's record stands at 37-22.

Have Scott Holtzman and Clay Guida held any MMA championship titles?

Yes, both Scott Holtzman and Clay Guida have held MMA championships in the past.

Interestingly, 'The Carpenter' was the inaugural Strikeforce lightweight champion. He achieved this milestone in 2006. Guida clinched a unanimous decision win against former UFC fighter Josh Thomson to claim the title.

Watch Clay Guida vs. Josh Thomson below:

Holtzman, on the other hand, is a former Xtreme Fighting Championship (XFC) lightweight champion. 'Hot Sauce' won the belt when he knocked out John Mahlow in the second round of their XFC 24 fight in 2013.

Watch Holtzman vs. Mahlow below:

The 39-year-old defended his title against Roger Carroll at XFC 26 before leaving the organization.

