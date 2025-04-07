Scottish knockout machine Nico Carrillo admits he "was just so scared of losing again" heading into Bangkok duel vs Sitthichai

Ever since losing to Nabil Anane at ONE 170 in January 2025 via first-round TKO, Nico Carrillo seemed to have been wary of dropping another fight in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Carrillo revealed this during his post-fight interview at ONE Fight Night 30 following his second-round knockout win over Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on April 4 in front of his home crowd inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
According to the 'King of the North,' more than being confident of his chances against Sittichai heading into their featherweight Muay Thai showdown, he's more focused on not losing this fight, as he explained:
"I was confident, but I was scared. I was just so scared of losing again, more than anything else, to be honest."
The Scottish striking menace has successfully sent shockwaves throughout the division and announces his grand arrival with this devastating stoppage victory over the former Lumpinee Stadium and GLORY Kickboxing world champion.
This also marked Carrillo's fifth victory in ONE Championship since his promotional debut in April 2023 and kept his finish rate at 100% percent.
Nico Carrillo and Sittihichai join forces to help raise funds for earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand
After their fierce match inside the ring, Carrillo and Sitthichai have joined forces to help raise funds for the victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.
The two combat sports stars will auction off their fight-worn shorts and will donate the money to those who are gravely affected by the disaster.
The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative posted this on his Instagram account and captioned it with:
"For those who don't know, myself and Sitthichai are auctioning off our fight shorts to the highest bidder to raise money for the people that the earthquake in Myanmar and Bangkok effected 🙏🏽🇹🇭 🇲🇲 "
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.