Scottish KO artist Nico Carrillo reveals his grand personal and professional goals in 2025

Nico Carrillo plans to evolve his lifestyle in several ways over the next twelve months.

The previous calendar year was another successful period for Carrillo, the number one-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai fighter in ONE Championship. 'King of the North' made the most of his only fight in 2024, a highly impressive second-round knockout against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23.

Heading into 2025, Carrillo has set his goals high for new accomplishments inside and outside of the ring, which he explained during an interview with ONE:

“My goals for 2025 are to beat Superlek, get a nice check, get married, have a great honeymoon, and then get back to action."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Carrillo's latest win against Saemapetch extended his ONE Championship record to 4-0, all knockouts. The Scottish bantamweight Muay Thai contender also holds promotional wins against Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Nong-O Hama.

Nico Carrillo looks to start 2025 with win at ONE 170

On Jan. 24, Nico Carrillo was scheduled to face undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek. Unfortunately, the Thai megastar pulled out due to an injury, leading to Carrillo changing opponents for ONE 170.

Instead, number two-ranked Carrilo has been matched up against number five-ranked Nabil Anane for an interim world title bout. Anane was previously scheduled to fight No. 3-ranked Kiamran Nabati.

Anane lost his ONE Championship debut against Superlek in June 2023. The Algerian-Thai striker has since won five consecutive fights and permanently moved up to the bantamweight Muay Thai division, where he's currently a top contender.

The winner between Carrillo and Anane is expected to face Superlek in a unification world title bout in the first half of 2025.

ONE 170 goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is available via watch.onefc.com

In the main event, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his featherweight Muay Thai world title in a rematch against Superbon. Fabricio Andrade also returns to defend his bantamweight MMA world title in a rematch against Kwon Won Il.

Tawanchai and Andrade won their first fights against Superbon and Kwon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.