“We could light up the world” - Scottish mauler Nico Carrillo sees non-stop action in potential clash with Tawanchai 

Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo likes the idea of challenging reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai.

On Friday, January 24, 'The King of the North' will square off with surging contender Nabil Anane to crown an interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. Inevitably, the winner of that fight will move on to merge their belt with that of two-sport superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

However, Carrillo already has his sights set on the future and a potential showdown with Tawanchai.

“I’m the right size for Tawanchai," Carrillo told ONE in a recent interview. "I think I’m close already. So, a couple of [title] defenses and I think we could light up the world with that fight.”

Of course, Carrillo has plenty of work to do before he can bag himself a fight with Tawanchai and it all starts with his scrap against the 6'4" tall Nabile Anane.

The two streaking standouts will meet at ONE 170 when ONE Championship heads back to the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand — the winner leaving as the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and a guaranteed date with 'The Kicking Machine.'

Nico Carrillo vs. Nabil Anane, Tawanchai vs. Superbon co-headline loaded ONE 170 card

Originally, Nico Carrillo was scheduled to face Superlek for the bantamweight crown at ONE 170, but a knee injury forced the Thai fan favorite to bout out of the bout, paving the way for Anane to step in and challenge for his first 26 pounds of ONE gold.

In the main event of the evening, Tawanchai will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title on the line when he meets kickboxing legend Superbon in a rematch more than a year in the making.

In their first meeting at ONE Friday Fights 46, Tawanchai came out on top via unanimous decision to retain his title and keep his unbeaten streak intact. Now having one eight-straight, he'll look to go two-up on Superbon and further establish himself as one of the greatest P4P strikers in Muay Thai history.

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

