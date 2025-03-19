Sean Brady gets honest about intense face-off with Leon Edwards ahead of UFC London clash: "You can't prepare for something you've never felt before"

UFC Fight Night 255 at The O₂ in London will see a headline clash as former welterweight champion Leon Edwards squares off with rising contender Sean Brady.

Ad

Edwards, returning after a loss to Belal Muhammad in August, boasts wins against notable grapplers like Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman. However, Brady isn’t convinced these records fully reflect his opponent’s true capabilities.

During a brief face-off outside the arena, Brady had a chance to observe Edwards up close. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he said:

“Leon’s tall, skinny. He’s a tall guy. It was literally four seconds of us facing off. It was the quickest interaction I think I’ve ever had in my life. So can’t take much from that. But I got to see him for the first time. Listen, I have nothing but respect for Leon. That’s how I am with all these guys. It’s nothing personal. It’s just business.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking further, Brady questioned the credibility of Edwards’ past performances, suggesting that statistics alone don’t reveal how he handles real pressure. The No. 5 ranked welterweight emphasized that his strength, clinch pressure, and raw power might expose vulnerabilities in Edwards’ style:

“You can’t prepare for something you’ve never felt before. That’s where guys get surprised...until you feel me and you feel my grip and my squeeze and my pressure that I put on you is going to be different... He talks about how he’s always fighting grapplers, but he doesn’t do great against them, either. So it’s not the smartest thing to say.”

Ad

Check out Sean Brady's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leon Edwards weighs in on potential Belal Muhammad rematch ahead of UFC London

Leon Edwards has voiced his desire for a rematch with Belal Muhammad after a disappointing loss at UFC 304.

In a recent YouTube video, Edwards explained that the loss was due to a poor performance on his part, and that he is still confident in his ability to defeat Muhammad. However, before he can get another title shot, Edwards must first defeat a formidable opponent in Sean Brady at UFC London.

Ad

"I'd love to run it back with Belal. It's difficult to see say he wins. Like I said, I probably prefer Belal, he was the last guy to defeat me. Even though I had an off night, I feel like that's one where I need to get back. I truly believe I am the better fighter between me and him."

Ad

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below (1:40) :

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.