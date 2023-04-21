Sean Brady slams backlash for revealing death threats sent to his wife around Belal Muhammad loss (Exclusive)

Sean Brady hasn't set foot inside the octagon since his trip to Abu Dhabi last year for UFC 280. Unfortunately, his clash with Belal Muhammad received less attention than the ordeal he faced afterwards. After the bout, the American grappler and his wife were the recipients of numerous death threats.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's James Lynch, Sean Brady detailed the harrowing ordeal that his wife underwent. He addressed the inflammatory rumors propagated by fans that he fabricated the death threats that he and his wife received, among other things. For his part, Brady was appalled by the narrative.

Brady asserted that as a prize fighter, he has nothing to gain from fabricating the entire ordeal as he needs no one's sympathy. He further expressed his confusion over whether the threats came from people or social media bots and why they weren't solely targeted towards him as his wife had nothing to do with his fights.

"That's one of the ones that got a lot of traction and people thought I was putting it out there to like get some kind of attention. First of all, if you go on my social media, I post sh*t of me training, sh*t of me with my dog, my wife and sponsors. Like, I'm not like, I don't put my entire life out on social media. The only thing I was putting out there was to stop f*cking messaging my wife."

He further claimed to have evidence of the entire situation that he and his wife experienced from the fan backlash.

"Whether they're bots or they're real people, like it for a fact happened, like I have these screenshots. So I was just putting it out there like yo, like leave my f*cking wife alone."

What happened to Sean Brady at UFC 280?

While UFC 280 played host to Islam Makhachev's title-winning triumph against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, it also featured a high-profile welterweight clash between Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad. At the time, the 30-year old grappler was an undefeated prospect.

Unfortunately, his unbeaten run came to a screeching halt as he suffered a one-sided defeat to 'Remember the Name'. Not only did Brady's grappling look completely ineffective during the bout, he was also TKO'd within two rounds, awarding Muhammad his first finish in three years.

It was a crushing blow that dulled the shine on Brady's star. However, his loss was later overshadowed by the looming specter of death threats he and his wife received.

