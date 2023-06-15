“Sean getting PTSD when he drops the right” - Alex Pereira’s training footage with Sean Strickland sets MMA twitter afire with spirited reactions

Earlier this week, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira shared a video on his official YouTube. In the video, Sean Strickland, current UFC middleweight, could be seen training alongside Pereira and the rest of his team, which includes former UFC light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira.
Strickland made his way down to Danbury, CT to meet up and train with his former opponent, Pereira. In the video, the pair can be seen engaging in some sparring in the gym.
Check out the clip here:
This generated a lot of engagement from fans, who voiced their opinions and reacted to the video.
User @AlmostDanaWhite said:
"Sean getting PTSD when he drops the right"
This was in reference to the Strickland-Pereira fight, where Strickland dropped his hands momentarily, and was caught with a signature left hook from Pereira that knocked him out.
@TedBowe said:
"Strickland turns into a pup when he has to spar with a big dog"
Strickland is known to be somewhat of a bully, and brings constant pressure to his opponents in the cage. One fan noted that when sparring Alex, Strickland did appear to be cautious.
Fans continued to chime in. @chrishurstco said:
"Man Poatan's jab is wild"
@CryptoRyan1989 had a slightly different take. He tweeted:
"Man pereira is gonna get koed alot on the ufc. Hands always down"
To this, @afeldMMA shared a clip of the legendary Anderson Silva fighting with his hands down, and said:
"Superior strikers are capable of keeping their hands down. It can be used to get the opposing fighter to make a move and open up an opportunity to counter."
Sean Strickland to face Abus Magomedov, Alex Pereira to face Jan Blachowicz in his move up to 205 lbs
Both Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira have big fights on the horizon and so, training with each other will be a big boost for both men. Strickland is set to take on Abus Magomedov, while Alex Pereira will be making a move up to light heavyweight and facing former champion, Jan Blachowicz.
With a statement win, Alex Pereira may receive a title shot against champion Jamahal Hill provided Jiri Prochazka is unavailable to fight. This gives Pereira a chance at being a two-division champion, albeit not simultaneously, while also avenging his mentor and friend, Glover Teixeira.