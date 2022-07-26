Sean O'Malley reveals controversial former kickboxer Andrew Tate reached out to him with a "let's do it" text

On an episode of theTimboSugarShow podcast, Sean O'Malley sat down with Nelk Boys member Aaron Steinberg to discuss a variety of topics.

One topic that was mentioned related to the controversial former kickboxer-turned-internet personality, Andrew Tate. Tate has caught a lot of headlines of late by coming out with very strong and polarizing opinions about sensitive subjects such as gender roles. O'Malley revealed on the podcast that he recently received a cryptic message from Tate, sharing:

"Dude, Andrew Tate— he hit me up this morning. He said, 'Let's do it.' That's all he said. Dont know what the f*** it meant, but I said, 'Let's do it.'"

While what exactly Tate wishes to do with O'Malley remains to be seen, the character of Tate was discussed further. When asked his thoughts about him, O'Malley didn't necessarily say whether he supported him or was against him, however, he did share one of Tate's philosophies that he likes, stating:

"He's a f****** character. Just out of nowhere, blew up. Very, very strong opinions... I like his idea of having girls have their numbers of their body counts on their forehead. That was, like, one of the best ideas.

Tate has suggested that doing this would "solve 99% of the world's problems". While there are many elements of this outlandish idea that are problematic, it is most surprising that O'Malley would agree with this, as he is known for being in an open relationship himself. If 'Sugar' was forced to have his private intimate life broadcast on his forehead, perhaps his opinion might differ.

You can watch the full episode of the TimboSugarShow below:

Sean O'Malley trolls Yan, calls it "huge step up in competition" for him

Sean O'Malley is back to his usual trolling ways on social media. O'Malley recently took to Instagram with a short clip aimed at getting under Yan's skin. Whilst smoking cannabis, O'Malley called his upcoming fight with Yan a "huge step up in competition" but assured fans that he's "still taking the fight serious", as shown below:

Sean O'Malley is clearly poking fun at the fact that while he's only fought one fighter within the top ten (which ended early due to an accidental eye poke), Yan has fought the who's-who of the division. Yan's resume includes fights with current champion Aljamain Sterling, Urijah Faber, Jose Aldo, and Cory Sandhagen.

O'Malley has stated that cannabis is part of his recovery from hard training. So jokes aside, O'Malley does appear to understand the gravity of this moment and should be fully prepared come October 22nd in Abu Dhabi.

