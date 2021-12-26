"Weed's one of the best medicines" - Sean O'Malley reveals he uses marijuana to unwind 

Sean O'Malley is known for his affection for cannabis products and often takes to social media to advocate for the same.

'Sugar' recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast and revealed that he regularly uses marijuana to relax and recover after hard training. The UFC star also brought up how weed helps him wind down.

O'Malley further stated that he's a believer in hot-cold therapy and does it 'pretty religiously' during training camps.

"Yeah, I think f***ing weed's one of the best medicines on this f***ing earth!...I think I use it specifically for, yeah, to get stoned...mainly I use it at night. It really helps me wind down, it's like my body knows that okay, we're winding down for the night. I have a hot tub and cold plunge at home that I do pretty religiously, in camp, hot tub cold plunge every night...I eat clean quality, organic whole foods...," said Sean O'Malley.

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about his marijuana use from 25:10 below:

In January, the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) surprised everyone when it ‘essentially’ removed marijuana as a banned substance for UFC fighters.

As reported by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, if fighters test positive for carboxy-THC (the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis), it won’t be regarded as a USADA violation. This rule has been retroactively applicable since January 1st, 2021.

Sean O'Malley hints at possible Adrian Yanez fight

Sean O'Malley slammed Adrian Yanez on Twitter after their back-and-forth battle continued.

'Sugar' brought up the UFC rankings and said he was willing to beat down Yanez.

"Yanez just because I’m top 15 doesn’t mean I wont come and beat your unranked ass bud"

The rivalry started after O'Malley appeared on The MMA Hour show with Ariel Helwani and spoke about multiple options for his future, including Yanez.

Speaking about whether Adrian Yanez will be his next opponent after UFC 269, O’Malley stated that the 28-year-old bantamweight was shaken after 'Suga' called him out and didn't know how to respond. He also stated that a possible fight against Yanez is possible in March 2022.

Adrian Yanez last fought Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 43 and won via split decision. The rising prospect is undefeated in the UFC and burst onto the scene via Dana White's Contender Series.

