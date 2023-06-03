Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on fighting Henry Cejudo as a replacement opponent if Aljamain Sterling pulled out of their bout in August. Last month, Dana White announced that 'Suga' would challenge the 'Funk Master' for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston on August 19.

With Sterling recently beating Cejudo after five rounds at UFC 288, there were some concerns about the turnaround being too quick for the champion. Sterling also revealed that he has pre-existing injuries that were still bothering him.

While the bantamweight title fight seems set, Sean O'Malley recently revealed that while it wouldn't make sense to him, he'd accept Henry Cejudo as a backup opponent if Aljamain Sterling pulled out.

On a recent episode of The BrOMalley Show, O'Malley reacted to Cejudo's desire to be the backup fighter for his bout against Sterling and stated:

"Backup fighter doesn't really make sense... If Aljo pulled out and they offered Henry, I would take that fight. It's just weird. He just lost."

O'Malley continued speculating on potential backup fighters, saying:

"'Chito' [Marlon Vera] just got smoked, can't really have him. Petr [Yan] just got smoked, I can't really have him. Merab's [Dvalishvili] having surgery and Cory's [Sandhagen] supposedly fighting Umar [Nurmagomedov]. Rob Font's the closest one I can think of that high ranked."

Watch the episode below (39:44 onwards):

AKA head coach Javier Mendez believes Sean O'Malley could upset Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach recently claimed that Sean O'Malley has the tools to beat Aljamain Sterling and take home UFC bantamweight gold.

'Suga' beat Petr Yan at UFC 280 via an incredibly controversial split decision which helped him earn a title shot. In what is arguably his most difficult test thus far, O'Malley will take on Sterling in a title fight at UFC 292.

UFC @ufc #UFC288 SEAN O'MALLEY ENTERS THE OCTAGON TO CALL OUT STERLING SEAN O'MALLEY ENTERS THE OCTAGON TO CALL OUT STERLING 😦#UFC288 https://t.co/6WREFjS9cc

In a recent interview with 'The Schmo,' Javier Mendez opined that if Sean O'Malley could defend Aljamain Sterling's takedowns, he stands a real chance of winning the fight. Pointing out 'Suga's advantage on the feet, Mendez said:

"It’s an obvious fight. For Sterling, he can’t beat him [O'Malley] in the standup. He’s not going to beat O’Malley in the standup. He has to close the gap, get on his back. If Sterling can do that, which he’s very much capable of doing, it’s going to be a bad night for O’Malley. But if O’Malley can keep it off the floor – keep it at a distance and use his great striking, it could be an upset."

Watch the full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes