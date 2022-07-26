"I think he's running out of money" - Sean O'Malley on why Henry Cejudo is making a return

Sean O'Malley believes that Henry Cejudo wants to make a comeback to the UFC because he is broke.

Cejudo had a backstage exchange with O'Malley earlier this month at UFC 276 while 'Sugar' was doing an interview with BT Sport following his no contest with Pedro Munhoz.

Continuing the pair's blossoming feud, O'Malley recently noted that Cejudo has called out several UFC stars already, which he sees as 'Triple C' trying to get his name out there due to fading popularity and depleted wealth.

While speaking on the TimboSugarShow podcast, the No.13-ranked bantamweight said:

"He's called out like, seven people. I think he's just trying to get his name out there, 'cause he's not very popular. I think he retired, wanted more money from the UFC and the UFC's like, 'Alright.' Then he's calling everyone out. He's coming back. I think he's running out of money. Because he retired, he wanted more money."

Watch the full episode below:

The 27-year-old further suggested that Cejudo realizes he only has a limited number of years left as a top athlete and wants to make the most of that time.

"I have to remind myself I only have these years to be an athlete. Once I am 38, 39, then it's like my prime is gone. That's sad to think about, unless I give everything I have now."

Sean O'Malley faces Petr Yan next at UFC 280

The UFC 276 clash against Pedro Munhoz was Sean O'Malley's first fight against a top-10 bantamweight. While fans didn't get to see a complete fight, it was perhaps telling through one-and-a-half rounds that O'Malley could hang with a fighter of Munhoz's caliber.

However, he will dive into deep waters in his next fight when 'Sugar' takes on former undisputed and interim champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Yan, who is ranked No.1 in the division, is coming off a decision loss against Aljamain Sterling last time out at UFC 273.

Both fighters have exciting styles and fans can expect a barnburner when they clash on October 22.

