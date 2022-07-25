"I'm sure he can't sleep" - Sean O'Malley believes Chito Vera is 'pi**ed off' due to him fighting Petr Yan

Sean O'Malley has continued to be the beneficiary of getting the "push" from the UFC marketing machine, much to the irritation of other fighters on the roster. On an episode of BroMalley, O'Malley was asked about the upcoming matchup with Petr Yan and the reactions it generated. A former foe immediately came to mind for O'Malley, and he said:

"I'm sure Chito (Marlon Vera) is just having a hell of a time. I'm sure he can't sleep. He's gotta be sitting in a sauna just going *O'Malley starts making faces*"

Marlon 'Chito' Vera ended Sean O'Malley's undefeated streak and remains the only fighter to hold a victory over O'Malley in the octagon. However, his win was not without controversy as O'Malley suffered a freak injury to his ankle which rendered him unable to move. O'Malley rolled his ankle during the fight and went down. He couldn't stand back up and was finished by vicious strikes from Vera from the top.

O'Malley has now seemingly leapfrogged Vera and others in the title picture. 'Sugar' even admitted as much, calling it "unexpected," he stated:

"I think it's unexpected (the fight with Yan)... The guy's beat Aljo (Aljamain Sterling), Jose (Jose Aldo), Cory Sandhagen, Urijah (Faber), like he's beat so many guys. My best win's a contest over Pedro Munhoz (laughter) it's just funny though."

Now it is up to O'Malley to make the most of this opportunity and prove he's not another star who can't compete at the top of the division. The likes of Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are less lucrative for the UFC, now that they are past their prime.

You can watch the full episode of BroMalley below:

Petr Yan has some words for Sean O'Malley

Petr Yan is known for being a man of few words. The Russian displays a calm disposition, even while facing adversity in the octagon. After the bout was announced, Yan went on Twitter to say:

Yan will let his fists do the talking as he looks to bounce back from his loss against Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight championship. Sean O'Malley, on the other hand, could very well earn his first shot at the title by defeating the No.1- ranked bantamweight Yan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far