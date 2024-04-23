Sean O'Malley blows coach Tim Welch's mind after gifting him a Rolex watch during live stream [VIDEO]

The friendship between Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch continues to grow.

There are very few fighter-coaching relationships better than the one with 'Sugar' and his trainer. O'Malley has been with Welch as an amateur fighter and has now risen through the ranks to becoming a UFC champion.

Along the way, the two went from being a coach and a fighter to being genuine friends. These days, O'Malley and Welch have their own podcast, the 'TimboSugarShow'. During a recent edition of the show, the champion offered a gift to his longtime coach.

That gift is a brand-new Rolex watch. Sean O'Malley surprised Tim Welch with the gift, and the coach couldn't have been happier. During the podcast, 'Sugar' stated:

"Buddy. It's a rollie, you didn't even wear a watch today, how clutch is that man? Sheesh."

To which Welch replied:

"Oh my god bro. Dude, thank you so f****** much. It's the greatest gift I've ever gotten ever. Are you serious bro? I was wanting one with gold on it f****** bad. You're the f****** man! It just fits f****** perfect. It's the best present ever."

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch release video mocking Ryan Garcia

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch have recently posted another video on social media.

As previously stated, 'Sugar' and his coach are very close friends. While they do a podcast and star in YouTube videos together, they also enjoy making funny clips for social media. Recently, O'Malley and Welch put up a post on Instagram.

In the video post, the UFC bantamweight champion and his coach made fun of Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' recently claimed a victory over Devin Haney in the boxing ring, and showed off his new shoulder roll in the process. In the clip O'Malley posted on social media, they mocked that new technique.

In the video, Sean O'Malley took aim at Garcia's unique technique, by mocking the boxer's shoulder roll, with Tim Welch playing the role of Devin Haney. O'Malley joked in the clip:

"Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney just got done! Very impressive fight from Ryan. He was using a very interesting technique. He would throw his left hook, which is really nice, and then instantly turn his back so he couldn't get hit."

Check out the video from O'Malley and Welch below: