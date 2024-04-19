"F*ck am I doing with my life lol" - UFC welterweight blown away after Devin Haney confirms Ryan Garcia honoring $500,000 per pound agreement

Joaquin Buckley is questioning his life decisions after seeing the news involving Devin Haney.

'The Dream' is slated to meet his longtime rival Ryan Garcia this Saturday night in New York. The two have been rivals since their amateur days, having fought six times. Each man has three wins a piece, with their fight this weekend set to break the tie.

The bout was supposed to feature the WBC super lightweight championship on the line. However, the 12-round bout will now be a non-title one. Earlier today, Garcia came in three pounds heavy, and the bout momentarily appeared to be in question.

However, Ryan Garcia will instead pay Devin Haney $1.5 million to have the bout proceed. That figure stems from a handshake deal that the young boxers made earlier this week.

During a press conference, Garcia agreed to pay $500,000 for every pound if he missed weight.

As a result, 'The Dream' will be making far more money this weekend than initially expected. Many fighters and fans have chimed in on the situation, including UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley.

On X, 'New Mansa' joked about the massive fine. He wrote:

"My bad 500k f*ck am I doing with my life lol"

Check out his post below:

Is Devin Haney expected to defeat Ryan Garcia? Current betting odds explained

Devin Haney was already a massive favorite to defeat Ryan Garcia prior to today's weight miss.

'KingRy' missed weight, which wasn't entirely unexpected, hence the bet the two made during fight week. Many believe Garcia isn't in the right mental state to be competing, and his massive weight miss is seemingly more proof of that.

Under the best of circumstances, Garcia would likely be an underdog to Haney. While they were amateur rivals, it's been 'The Dream' who has had far more success as a pro. He's a former undisputed lightweight champion and enters Saturday's bout holding WBC super lightweight gold.

However, these are arguably the worst of circumstances for Ryan Garcia. Even excluding the weight miss, the young boxer has had incredibly erratic behavior for months now. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that he's an underdog for this weekend.

According to the current line from MGM, Devin Haney is a -700 favorite. Meanwhile, Garcia is returning as a heavy +500 underdog.

