"1.5M for failing to make weight is crazy" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia is allegedly set to honor $500,000 per pound agreement after weight miss

Fans are in shock after Ryan Garcia paid over $1 million after missing weight.

'KingRy' is currently slated to return to the boxing ring tomorrow night in New York City. There, Garcia will meet his longtime rival, Devin Haney. 'The Dream' is the current WBC super lightweight champion, but his title won't be on the line this weekend.

Earlier today, Garcia came in over three pounds heavy for the super lightweight contest. However, any questions about the bout being canceled were quickly cast aside. That's because Garcia has agreed to pay Haney a massive amount for the bout to proceed.

At the two's press conference earlier this week, Ryan Garcia agreed to pay $500,000 for every pound, if he missed weight. Well, it seems that he's going to hold up to his end of the deal. As reported by Michael Benson on X, Garcia will be paying his opponent $1.5 million to compete tomorrow night.

On X, fans chimed in on Garcia's massive fine. Most online questioned why the young boxer would even agree to the $500,000 bet in the first place if he was overweight. Others, meanwhile, are just in shock at the massive fine.

One fan on X wrote:

"1.5M for failing to make weight is crazy"

Ryan Garcia breaks silence after his major weight miss

Ryan Garcia isn't bothered despite his massive weight miss.

Not long after 'KingRy' missed weight, he took to social media. Unsurprisingly, the young boxer was as confident as ever. On X, Garcia made a series of posts about missing weight, but all of them made it clear that he didn't care.

In one post, Ryan Garcia confirmed that the massive fine was legitimate. He wrote that three pounds isn't a big deal, but is seemingly down to pay $1.5 million. Garcia wrote:

"Actually 1.5M I don’t know 3 pounds is nothing stop crying."

In a follow-up post, the super lightweight contender seemed to indicate that the weight miss was strategic. Garcia is seemingly happy to not have cut as much weight this morning, writing on X:

"I feel great and I got a three pound advantage. Let's gooo hahahaha. Winners do what they have to do I'm still sharp."

