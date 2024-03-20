“TOO FAST” - Fans react to Ryan Garcia’s latest workout video ahead of fast-approaching Devin Haney clash

Ryan Garcia is finally in training camp for the Devin Haney clash, and fans have mixed opinions.

'KingRy' is set to return to the boxing ring against 'The Dream' on April 20. The two are set to headline a DAZN card going down in New York.

With the battle nearing, Ryan Garcia is now in training to face Devin Haney. The former interim champion recently took to X to show himself in a training session. Garcia showed his jab, and also his fast hands on the pads.

However, not all fans are impressed. While some are happy to see Garcia in training, others believe that he's not taking it seriously. One wrote:

Ryan Garcia releases sparring footage in preparation for Devin Haney fight

A month out from Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, 'KingRy' is putting in the work.

While fans might have mixed opinions about the boxer's pad work, he's put up more footage than just that. Recently, Garcia took to X to release a lengthy video of himself in sparring.

In the video posted to social media, the former interim champion is largely battering his sparring partner. Garcia still appears to have the speed and power that made him famous in the ring.

However, Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia still appears to be in jeopardy. Earlier this month, the latter revealed that the New York State Athletic Commission wanted him to take a mental evaluation to compete.

As a result, 'KingRy' quickly threatened to sue the commission for defamation. With the boxing match seemingly in doubt, other fighters such as Shakur Stevenson have thrown their hat in the ring as a replacement.

However, Devin Haney's father Bill shot down 'Sugar' as a replacement and is fully prepared for his son to face Garcia on April 20. Alleged mental issues aside, it's clear that the boxer is still a massive challenge based on his sparring video.