“He ain’t fought nobody” - Devin Haney’s dad dismisses Shakur Stevenson’s offer to replace Ryan Garcia for April 20 bout

Don't expect to see Devin Haney vs. Shakur Stevenson anytime soon.

'The Dream' is currently slated to face Ryan Garcia next month in New York. However, with 'KingRy' seemingly going through trouble, many have speculated that the fight won't happen. It appears that 'Sugar' believes so as well.

Stevenson recently offered to face 'The Dream' next month. While the former Olympian could give the champion a great fight, don't expect to see it happen. During a recent Instagram Live, Bill Haney reacted to the offer.

Devin Haney's dad and trainer shot down the idea that Shakur Stevenson could step in next month. According to the champion's father, the latter hasn't fought anyone to deserve the title opportunity and massive payday.

On Instagram Live earlier today, Haney stated:

"It's not that I would never entertain a fight between him and Devin, that's completely false, completely untrue. What I will never do is think that Shakur Stevenson's word in business means anything when he's talking to me... Buddy, he ain't fought nobody. He hasn't fought anybody that we're not going to beat."

Check out Haney's comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Why would Shakur Stevenson step in to fight Devin Haney? Ryan Garcia situation explained

Shakur Stevenson may not be the man to face Devin Haney next month, but it's increasingly likely Ryan Garcia won't make it to fight night.

Over the last few weeks, 'KingRy' has had a lot going on. It's not entirely clear what is going on with the young boxer, but he's made a series of increasingly bizarre claims and comments on social media.

Garcia has done everything from accusing Logan Paul and KSI of being satanic to allegedly having proof of aliens and accusing unnamed individuals of taking him to Bohemian Grove. Some, such as UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, have speculated that the behavior is drug-related.

However, Ryan Garcia has repeatedly shot down the idea that he's on drugs. He's offered to take a drug test, but it seems that won't matter. Earlier this week, the New York Athletic Commission reportedly requested Garcia go under mental evaluation.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, 'KingRy' threatened to sue the commission, seemingly putting his fight with Devin Haney in jeopardy. Garcia or not, it seems that the champion's camp wants a bigger name than Shakur Stevenson next.