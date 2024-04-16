"This is gonna be a great fight" - Fans weigh in after Devin Haney explodes on Ryan Garcia during heated face-off

The face-off between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia earlier today is quickly going viral.

'The Dream' and 'KingRy' are currently set to collide this Saturday night in New York. The rivalry between the two has gotten very personal, as the fight has been years in the making. As amateurs, Haney and Garcia collided on six occasions.

Ultimately, the young boxers split the series at three victories apiece. Now as professionals, they will get the opportunity to meet with the WBC super lightweight championship on the line. With Haney and Garcia meeting in New York, promoters had to have them face off on top of the Empire State Building.

The face-off is already going viral on social media, as both men were fired up and shouting insults at each other. However, Haney wound up shoving Garcia in the face, prompting a brief scuffle.

Check out the face-off below:

Online, fans reacted to the wild face-off with a lot of excitement. Some said Haney should be fined for the shove, considering that he had done the same to Vasyl Lomachenko last year. Others are just excited about the fight.

Will Devin Haney defeat Ryan Garcia? Current betting odds for Saturday's fight

As of now, Devin Haney is a heavy favorite to defeat Ryan Garcia this Saturday night.

'The Dream' would be favored to defeat 'KingRy' under the best of circumstances. While the two were amateur rivals, it's no secret that Haney has had far more success as a professional. He unified the lightweight titles, while Garcia's best claim to fame was a WBC interim title win in 2021.

However, these are not the best of circumstances for one Ryan Garcia. The super lightweight contender is coming off a win over Oscar Duarte but has seemingly had a lot of troubles heading into this bout. On social media, he's made many bizarre posts and claims.

That led the New York Athletic Commission to request a mental evaluation for Garcia, which he reportedly passed. Still, that's not giving fans much hope regarding his return against Devin Haney.

According to the current line from MGM, the champion is a heavy -800 favorite for the bout. As of now, Garcia is returning as a +550 underdog.

