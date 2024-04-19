Former UFC vet shares three-word reaction to Ryan Garcia's weight miss ahead of Devin Haney fight

Former UFC fighter Derek Brunson has chimed in on Ryan Garcia's weight miss.

'KingRy' is currently slated to face his longtime rival Devin Haney on Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. The two young boxers have met six times as amateurs, each winning three fights apiece. They were expected to meet this weekend, with WBC super lightweight gold on the line.

However, the 12-round bout will now be a non-title affair. Earlier this morning, Garcia stepped onto the scales three pounds heavy. Despite some brief discussions about the bout being canceled, it will proceed. Garcia will now be forced to pay a massive fine to compete tomorrow.

Online, fans and fighters alike are in complete shock about Ryan Garcia's weight miss. While the young boxer looked a bit heavy during fight week, few expected him to miss weight by a staggering three pounds. That would include UFC veteran, Derek Brunson.

The former middleweight contender took to X and reacted to news of Garcia's weight miss against Haney. There, Brunson had a three-word reaction, writing:

"3lbs over .. DAMN ."

Check out his post below:

How big of a fine will Ryan Garcia pay after missing weight?

Ryan Garcia has paid Devin Haney a staggering $1.5 million after missing weight earlier today.

Earlier this week, 'KingRy' and 'The Dream' had a heated press conference. During this, the subject of Garcia's missing weight was discussed. Given the young boxer's mental state, many have questioned how fight-ready he fully is. However, Garcia appeared to be in great shape in pictures posted to social media.

During the presser, Garcia and Haney shook hands on a weight-related bet. The champion stated that if his title challenger misses weight, he will have to pay him $500,000 per pound. While that was just a handshake, it seems that Garcia has held up to his end of the deal.

It was later confirmed by both men that Ryan Garcia had paid $1.5 million to Devin Haney to keep the fight on. While that's a massive fine, it seems that 'KingRy' doesn't really care. In fact, it seems that Garcia's weight miss could've been strategic.

Taking to X after his weight miss, Garcia wrote:

"Why would I force my self to make weight so I can be weak? I'm here to win that's it."

