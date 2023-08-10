Sean O'Malley breaks character to offer genuine praise for Aljamain Sterling - "I do not want him to grab ahold of me at all"

Sean O'Malley is set to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 292 later this month. While 'Suga' remains confident that he will end 'Funk Master's reign over the division, he recently labeled his opponent as the greatest bantamweight of all-time.

Speaking to Eddie Mercado of Bloody Elbow, the No.2-ranked bantamweight discussed his game plan, stating:

"My game plan's no secret. I do not want him to grab ahold of me at all. He doesn't grab me, I win the fight. He grabs me, it's not ideal. It's not like I'm a white belt or completely oblivious to what to do. He's the best in the world at grappling. That's what he does. He's won the belt that way and he's the best. I'm not taking him lightly at all."

O'Malley noted that while Sterling is the toughest challenge of his career and he is not underestimating him, he remains confident before adding:

"I'm fighting a prime bantamweight GOAT right now. He's the best bantamweight the UFC has ever had. He's defended the belt more than anyone. He's in his prime. He just beat Henry Cejudo, who's a two-time division champion. So yeah, it's an exciting, difficult challenge that I'm excited to go out there and compete August 19."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on Aljamain Sterling below (starting at the 14:55 mark):

Sterling has defended the title three consecutive times, which is one of many bantamweight records that he holds. Meanwhile, O'Malley is looking to snap his nine-fight winning streak and hand him his first loss since 2017.

Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling

Alexander Volkanovski recently shared his opinion on the upcoming bantamweight title bout between Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling. Speaking to David Adesanya on the FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, the featherweight champion stated:

"I think Sean O'Malley definitely has a confidence to stay composed and be sharp on the feet and not hesitate too much because of it, but I mean, if I had to lean towards someone, five rounds, probably Aljo, but I definitely could see Sean O'Malley catching him."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's full comments on the UFC 292 bantamweight title bout below (starting at the 27:44 mark):

Volkanovski noted that O'Malley is the superior striker, however, he believes Sterling is an underrated striker. 'Funk Master' has teased that the bout could be his last at bantamweight, potentially setting up a clash with 'The Great' down the line.