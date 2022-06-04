That's better than the f*****g pound-for-pound division - Sean O'Malley explores the top contenders at bantamweight

Sean O'Malley recently assessed the contenders in the bantamweight division and called it better than the "pound-for-pound" division.

O'Malley went through the rankings in the 135lbs weight class and saw some top contenders like Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, T.J. Dillashaw, Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font, Marlon Vera, Dominick Cruz, Song Yadong, Pedro Munhoz, Frankie Edgar, Ricky Simon, and himself there.

While speaking on The BrO'Malley Show, 'Sugar' stated:

"I don't understand why Aldo vs. Dominick is not happening. We got Aldo, Petr, T.J., Cory, 'Chito', Merab, Rob seven, Dom eight, Song's nine, Pedro's 10, Frankie Edgar's 11, Ricky's 12, I'm 13, Jack Shore's 14? Who the f**k has he even fought?"

He further noted that all the top contenders in his division are healthy and ready to go. 'Sugar' also suggested some hypothetical match-ups like Petr Yan vs. Marlon Vera, Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo 2, Jose Aldo vs. Dominick Cruz, and more during his chat.

The No.13-ranked bantamweight went on to suggest that the 135lbs weight class is the best in the UFC at the moment, calling it better than the "pound-for-pound" division:

"This division is wild. That's the best division you'll see, hands down right f*****g there. It's a better division than the f*****g pound-for-pound division."

Watch Sean O'Malley analyze the top contenders in the 135lbs division:

Sean O'Malley returns against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276

Sean O'Malley is set to take on No.10-ranked Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2. O'Malley's fight against the Brazilian will be the first time he will be facing a top-10 opponent in the UFC.

'Sugar' is currently on a three-fight win streak. He has won all three of his fights via knockout since his UFC 252 loss against Marlon Vera. O'Malley defeated Raulian Paiva in his last fight at UFC 269.

Meanwhile, Munhoz is on a two-fight skid at the moment. 'The Young Punisher' has lost to Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz in his last two appearances inside the octagon.

With a win at UFC 276, O'Malley could break into the top 10 of the division. As for Munhoz, he will be determined to get back into the win column.

