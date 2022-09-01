Watch: Sean O'Malley calls himself "Peter" in hilarious gas station prank with Youtuber ThatWasEpic

UFC bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley recently shed his fighter persona and put on the hat of a prankster to pull off a light-hearted prank with ThatWasEpic. O'Malley collaborated with Juan Carlos Gonzalez, a YouTuber better known online as ThatWasEpic, to carry out a prank of pretending to tow people.

Sean O'Malley has established a name for himself outside the fight game by diversifying and expanding his horizons. He's often seen with the Nelk boys at after-fight parties and has a strong social media presence.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Gonzalez can be seen pranking people. He claimed that they are not allowed to park at gas stations if they're not pumping. An unsuspicious prankee exclaimed that he had just parked to use the washroom.

The victim of the prank became agitated when he realized his car would be towed when Gonzalez introduced O'Malley as his boss. 'Sugar' hilariously called himself "Peter" when introducing himself to the fan.

They were later recognized by the person, who was handed $1000 by Sean O'Malley. They pulled a similar prank on another lady by telling her that she parked in the wrong spot.

Watch the video from 1.30 below:

Sean O'Malley is all set for the biggest challenge of his career when he faces former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280.

When Sean O'Malley dressed up as a gas station employee and gave away free stuff to shoppers

Sean O'Malley once played a gas station employee and offered patrons who visited the gas station free goods as a sign of goodwill. He pulled off the prank alongside Juan Gonzalez while working at a gas station in Tempe, Arizona.

Juan Gonzalez worked at the cash register while O'Malley worked as a cashier. O'Malley was also seen teaching the YouTuber the tricks and trades of being a cashier.

Watch the full video below:

With UFC 280 just months away, preparations are in full swing for O'Malley. While speaking with Fullsend MMA, 'Sugar' claimed that he aims to knockout Petr Yan:

"Every time I get into a fight, the goal is put him face first, knock him out. I want to get the finish, and that's always the goal. Petr Yan is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world in my opinion. The dude's legitimate, real deal, No.1 contender. I'm going to go out there, do what I need to do to get the job done. But, ideally I'm putting him face first."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew