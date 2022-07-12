Sean O'Malley claims "little f***ing weasel" Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo are scared to accept fight against him

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley recently explained why Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo have been unable to book a fight with him.

In an episode of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley stated that he and Petr Yan did not have any upcoming fights in the division, expressing his interest in taking on the Russian fighter. 'Sugar' also mentioned how Yan and Cejudo are all talk and no action, claiming that they are too scared to accept a fight with the 27-year-old fighter.

Sharing his thoughts on 'No Mercy' and Henry Cejudo, the colorful-haired fighter said:

"Now I'm ranked No.9 [and] only other little f***ing weasel on here that doesn't [have a fight booked] is Petr Yan. He said, 'Hey pink poodle, call me out if you win!' Didn't give me the mic to be able to do that. I feel like he is just like Henry [Cejudo] dude. All talk, just on Twitter you talk. Henry doesn't want that fight or else we can make it happen. Petr, same thing!"

You can check out the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow below:

Interestingly, Petr Yan called out Sean O'Malley ahead of 'Sugar's bout against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Hey pink poodle @SugaSeanMMA , if you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it. But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward Hey pink poodle @SugaSeanMMA , if you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it. But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward 🐩

With a no-contest match against Munhoz at UFC 276, it will be interesting to see if the UFC books 'Sugar' against the former bantamweight champion. If the 27-year-old manages to defeat 'No Mercy', it will give a big boost to his rankings in the division.

Cory Sandhagen expresses interest in fight against Sean O'Malley

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Cory Sandhagen claimed that he is interested in taking on Sean O'Malley. Sharing his thoughts on a potential matchup against 'Sugar', Cory Sandhagen said:

"I think it’ll be a great dance in the future. It'll be one that probably happens maybe next year, man. Who knows? He's getting closer and closer to that type of person. So yeah, maybe next year."

You can check out Sandhagen's full interview with The Schmo below:

Sandhagen holds a pro record of 14 wins and 4 losses and is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC. He is next scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night on September 17, 2022 against Song Yadong and will be looking to revive his winning streak in the division.

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley recently faced Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. The fight was declared a no-contest after an accidental eye poke rendered the Brazilian unable to continue fighting. After his most recent bout, 'Sugar' holds a pro record of 15 wins and 1 loss.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far