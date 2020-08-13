The UFC 252 co-main event will feature two exciting Bantamweight fighters, as Sean O'Malley gets set for a clash against Marlon Vera this weekend at the UFC Apex.

In the lead-up to the fight, 'Sugar' has been pulling off numerous stunts in order to get into the head of his opponent. O'Malley went as far as dying his hair in the Ecuadorian flag colors.

Sean O'Malley has now taken another dig at 'Chito' Vera, claiming that the latter doesn't belong in the co-main event spot for this weekend's UFC 252 event. 'Sugar' did so by dragging reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, Petr Yan into the conversation.

Here in Vegas ready to kill. 4 days out. Thanks to everyone who purchased merch 🙌🏽❤️ we are just getting started!! https://t.co/MMBEeTbvd2 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 12, 2020

Sean O'Malley believes that Marlon Vera doesn't deserve the co-main event spot

Sean O'Malley was recently in conversation with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA and during the interview, 'Sugar' claimed that Marlon Vera should be thanking him for getting a spot in the co-main event of UFC 252.

O'Malley even took a dig at Petr Yan in the process, stating that the newly-crowned Bantamweight Champion could lock horns with Vera in the UFC and even that fight wouldn't be worthy of the main event or the co-main event spot.

Here is what Sean O'Malley had to say:

“[Chito Vera] could fight Petr Yan and it’s not even a main event or a co-main event.”@SugaSeanMMA believes his #UFC252 opponent "should thank [him] for the spot he’s in.” (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/7fvDoX2QC0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 12, 2020

Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera at UFC 252

Sean O'Malley's co-main event fight at UFC 252 will be another quick return to the Octagon for 'Sugar'. The #14th ranked Bantamweight fighter was seen in action at UFC 248 and UFC 250 upon his return to the promotion from a suspension. O'Malley will be heading into this fight on the back of an impressive KO of Eddie Wineland at UFC 250.

On the other hand, his opponent, Marlon Vera lost to Song Yadong in May earlier this year. A win over the talented Sean O'Malley would be a huge statement for 'Chito', who is pretty much considered the underdog going into this fight.