Sean O'Malley claims UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby treated him 'like a piece of s**t' after he turned down a fight at UFC 268

UFC 268 is expected to be one of the biggest MMA events of 2021.

The UFC 268 fight card is expected to be headlined by the highly anticipated UFC welterweight title rematch between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington.

UFC 268 is reportedly set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, on November 6th, 2021. However, the venue hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

During an episode of The BrO'Malley Show on YouTube, Sean O’Malley revealed that he recently turned down an opportunity to fight at UFC 268. The MMA star also recalled a disagreement he had with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby after he turned the fight down. He stated:

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say this…Sean Shelby was mad at me. Dude, I don’t wanna fight in New York. It’s far, the taxes are ridiculous, and Tim (Welch) has no-Gi or no, ADCC trials that weekend.”

“And he told me that before I even potentially had a fight. So, that’s his thing, and I’m not gonna say, ‘No. I have a fight’. We’re doing it, especially when I could fight like a month later in Vegas. And Sean Shelby was just like, mad and like, ‘Fine. Go hang out with (American rapper) 6ix9ine’. Like, just acting like a f**king tool, dude. So, I don’t know if I should’ve said that or not. But it’s like, dude, come on. What do you do?”

The BrO'Malley Show co-host and Sean O’Malley’s brother Daniel O’Malley opined that the UFC needs the 26-year-old. Sean, on the other hand, noted that the UFC would be fine without him.

However, Sean added that if the UFC wants another big star, he could be the one to fill that role. He said:

“They don’t need me. But don’t treat me like that. Like, act like I’m not training or nothing. ‘Go, you’re hanging out with 6ix9ine, dude’. Like, I’m hanging out with him once. Well, three days, but, man, don’t make it up.”

“Yeah, so, it’s like, ‘Cool, dude. Treat me like a piece of s**t’. No, it’s like, dude, I would rather not deal with him at all and just deal with (UFC president) Dana (White).”

Sean O’Malley refused to fight at UFC 268, talks about fighter pay

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 will headline UFC 268

Sean O’Malley also suggested that the fighters ought to be paid what they’re worth. He said:

“He said, ‘I know you’re going to be asking for a lot of money’. It’s like, no s**t! I’m pulling f**king numbers, dude. You can’t deny that. It’s like, why do they have a problem paying someone what they’re worth? That shouldn’t be an issue. That should be like, especially when I’m blowing up like that. Those last two fights – Third-round finishes – Handing out brain damage. Like, dude, you should be like, ‘Hell yeah. I’m gonna pay you a lot. You’ve earned it’.” (*Video courtesy: Sean O’Malley YouTube channel; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

