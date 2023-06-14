Sean O'Malley has the composure to face pressure from Aljamain Sterling, says Alexander Volkanovski

Sean O'Malley is set to get his first title opportunity when he challenges Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight belt at UFC 292. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes the No.2-ranked bantamweight will be composed during the title bout.

Speaking to David Adesanya on the FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, 'The Great' stated:

"It's a tricky one. I believe that O'Malley's striking is obviously a lot better. Don't get me wrong, Aljamain's striking is not too bad. He's still good, he's tricky, and he's got to weave pressure especially when you're going to have that wrestling threat, that backpack threat. That's definitely going to play a factor."

Alexander Volkanovski continued:

"I think Sean O'Malley definitely has a confidence to stay composed and be sharp on the feet and not hesitate too much because of it, but I mean, if I had to lean towards someone, five rounds, probably Aljo, but I definitely could see Sean O'Malley catching him."

Sterling has hinted that his UFC 292 bout with O'Malley could be his last at bantamweight. If he is able to defend his title for a record fourth consecutive time, 'Funk Master' could be next in line for a featherweight title opportunity.

Aljamain Sterling shares prediction for upcoming Sean O'Malley bout

Aljamain Sterling is set to have a turnaround of just three months when he faces Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 in August. The bantamweight champion doesn't believe that will pose an issue as he is predicted he will finish his opponent in the first round. Speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Funk Master' stated:

"We've seen him one time on his back and he was like a fish out on land. 'Chito' smashed him and sent him home. I think 'Chito' might have hit him one time, and his eyes rolled back in his head. That's not a good sign."

Sterling added:

"He's got a tiny head. He's tall, he talks about my weight but he's skinny, he's a twig. He got hit one time and he was out, so it lets me have a little bit more confidence. I don't think you can develop a chin over time. I hit him squarely, take him down, that's fight is as good as over, probably in one."

O'Malley's only career loss came in the first round against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 252. While many felt he lost his last bout, against Petr Yan at UFC 280, 'Sugar' won via split decision, earning a title opportunity.

