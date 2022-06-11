"It's just a matter of f***ing time" - Sean O'Malley confident about becoming UFC champion

Sean O’Malley firmly believes that he will eventually become a UFC champion. In the latest edition of The BrOMalley Show, ‘Sugar’ and his brother Daniel O’Malley discussed a number of topics.

Sean O’Malley notably spoke about how his great team has been helping him every step of the way in his MMA career. O’Malley credited his coaches, including his nutritionist Dan Garner, who he’s been working with since 2019. O’Malley stated:

“Dan messaged me the other day, and he said, ‘Anytime, to keep leveling up, I’d like to do a full observation in intake on you after this fight. Basically, a full scientific study done only on you, where I’m onsite, collecting every biometric known to sports science.’”

O’Malley revealed that Garner is interested in coming down to Peoria to watch him train, gain in-person understanding/assessment, and collect information regarding his energy expenditure. Apparently, Garner plans to bring a saliva, stool, blood, and urine kit with him to measure O’Malley’s biometrics.

‘Sugar’ highlighted that they won’t be doing this before his upcoming fight, but they’ll likely do it after the fight. The 27-year-old noted that Garner has instructed him to talk to the meal prep company he’s working with and to his (O’Malley’s) partner Dani (Danya Gonzalez) regarding his food intake, strategies, etc.

Furthermore, Sean O’Malley emphasized that these are the lengths you have to go to become a champion. ‘Suga’ said:

“That’s what it takes to be champ, dude, especially in the best division in the UFC. And I believe that I will be the champion of the UFC. It’s just gonna happen. It’s just a matter of f***ing time, brother.”

Watch Sean O’Malley's take on becoming UFC champion below:

Sean O’Malley vows to stop Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276

The No. 13-ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley is scheduled to face the No. 10-ranked Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2. O’Malley had initially given the fans a prediction for the fight, noting that he would most certainly defeat Munhoz.

However, late last month, ‘Suga’ upped the ante and vowed to secure a stoppage victory over Munhoz. O’Malley put forth a tweet that read as follows:

“Finishing Pedro July 2nd”

Check out the tweet below:

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA Finishing Pedro July 2nd Finishing Pedro July 2nd

Moreover, in an appearance on The MMA Hour, Sean O’Malley outlined his plans to capture the bantamweight title. The title is currently held by Aljamain Sterling, who’s likely to defend it against T.J. Dillashaw next.

On that note, O’Malley indicated that he aims to secure a couple of stoppage wins this year before he fights for the bantamweight belt in early 2023.

