Sean O'Malley recently threw shade at Henry Cejudo and reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling for not being bigger draws than him in the UFC.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, O'Malley continued to throw shade at Sterling and Cejudo and noted that he doesn't believe they did well with their pay-per-view sales for UFC 288. The 28-year-old mentioned that he believes both fighters are similar draws for the promotion and that he could do a lot better business for the UFC.

"Now that Aljo beat Henry, I mean, me vs. Aljo is still a really big fight. I think me vs. Henry is a little bit bigger fight, but you know, not much different, those guys are similar draws. I'm very curious what the pay-per-views sales did for this fight, you know, I think me vs. Aljo could double it...Or I could double it sorry."

'Sugar' continued by stating that he is a much bigger draw and will prove it when he challenges 'Funk Master' for the bantamweight championship. He mentioned that he doesn't feel pressure to sell the fight as he believes that his name can sell the fight regardless, saying:

"It sucks because you know, the champ obviously gets the pay-per-view points that I wasn't able to get on my terms and say, 'Hey, you know what, let me get a little piece of that.' So, it's different. If I do get that, maybe I try to push it a little more. But at the end of the day, I want it to do really well."

It will be interesting to see how UFC 288 did in terms the pay-per-view buyrate and what number the promotion will be targeting for O'Malley vs. Sterling.

Sean O'Malley is confident that he'll dethrone Aljamain Sterling as an underdog

Sean O'Malley believes that he will silence the doubters and has the skillset to dethrone Aljamain Sterling in their upcoming title fight, where he will surely be the underdog.

During the aforementioned appearance, 'Sugar' mentioned that he was surprised with 'Funk Master' maintaining his pace against Henry Cejudo, but he believes that he will exploit his weaknesses, saying:

"I understand how dangerous of an opponent Aljo is. I know his strengths, I know his weaknesses, and you could be considered the greatest bantamweight of all time right now with his resume...I'm very excited for the challenge and I do believe that I have the ability and the skills to go out there and shock the world."

