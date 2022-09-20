"I don't know if it's ego boost" - Sean O'Malley discusses why Jose Aldo's retirement came years after exiting his prime

Sean O'Malley recently gave his take on Jose Aldo's retirement announcement.

Aldo surprised MMA fans around the world when he announced his retirement earlier today. 'Junior' has had an illustrious career in the UFC. He was the first featherweight champ of the promotion and held the title for six years, starting in 2009, with nine successful title defenses. The Brazilian is considered one of the top fighters in the sport with notable wins against the likes of Urijah Faber, Frankie Edgar, Marlon Vera, and Chad Mendes.

Many prominent MMA personalities, including Sean O'Malley, have weighed in on Aldo's retirement decision. The bantamweight contender had this to say about Jose Aldo's retirement on a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow:

"It's gonna be hard when you are that age and you're like, 'Well look, I could go, I'm at the age where I'm like, I could still fight but I am getting to the point where I can't fight. I am gonna get a couple more in.' Just that competitor mindset. He's been playing sports his entire life...I don't know if it's ego boost. I think he is a little bit older than people think."

Sean O'Malley doubts Conor McGregor's return to the octagon

Since suffering a leg injury during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor is out of the octagon. It's been almost a year and there's still no word on the fighter's return to the cage. Many, including bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley, are skeptical of the Irishman's return to the cage.

With the amount of wealth accumulated by the UFC posterboy so far in his career, 'Sugar' believes the 'Notorious' has no motivation to enter the octagon.:

"The amount of money I have will run out. The amount of money Conor has, like he's good for probably the rest of his life. I can't imagine him waking up in training camp with five weeks to grind hard- kill it. I bet mentally... Dude he could, he's probably... because traveling is so much fun."

O'Malley continued:

"When you have money like he does, you don't give a f**k. Even when you have a little bit of money, like, traveling is fun... There's no chance I could be traveling in camp... [Conor McGregor's] always on the yacht, going somewhere, doing something. I can't imagine him like just grinding for 12 weeks."

