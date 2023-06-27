Sean O’Malley chimed in on the ongoing talks of a celebrity MMA fight between billionaire entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Talks of this fight have been resonating all over the world and the prospect of it has incited curiosity across the world.

However, UFC’s No.1 ranked Bantamweight is not convinced by Elon or Zuck’s fighting ability. Although UFC president Dana White made confident remarks about their skills, Sean O’Malley dismissed their ability to ‘hurt each other.’ While speaking on the topic during episode 241 of his Timbosugarshow podcast, O’Malley said:

“What I think’s scary is that neither of them look like they could hurt each other.”

“Bro, that is going to be the biggest laughing stock of the world if they ever fought… Unless they get on some s**t!” He added.

Musk vs Zuckerberg talks started when Elon Musk’s tweet ‘up for a cage fight’ got a ‘send me location’ response from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. UFC president Dana White showed interest in making the fight happen if the two men were serious about it and the topic blew up on the internet. White also feels that the fight would be for charity purposes and might even surpass Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor in terms of numbers.

Sean O’Malley ponders over the probable trainers for Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

Many fighters have joined the bandwagon and offered to train Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Sean O’Malley reflected on this and said:

“Everyone’s out there. Let me train you, let me train you!”

"Everyone… Everyone has offered (to train) them. Literally 90 f***ing fighters have offered them. Every fighter!” He added.

O’Malley feels that if Musk and Zuckerberg were to choose their trainers for the contest, they would probably go with:

“They’d probably go with whoever the champs are, I would assume. They watch the fights. They’re like, ‘Damn, I could f***ing train with this guy, the champ!”

The fight, however, looks unlikely for now. Neither Elon Musk nor Mark Zuckerberg look like men that can hit a pause button on their commitments just to dedicate their time to a fight camp, which will obviously be quite long considering their background.

