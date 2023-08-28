Sean O'Malley at his eccentric best as he shows off quirky new face tattoo to fans after title win - "A GTA character in the wrong game"

Sean O'Malley has got a quirky new face tattoo in honor of his UFC 292 win over Aljamain Sterling.

O'Malley walked into the octagon nearly two weeks ago as an underdog to square off against Sterling. However, he shocked the world by knocking out 'Funk Master' in the second round of their fight.

Following his victory, Sean O'Malley decided to get the word "Champ" tattooed on his forehead along with the year 2023 in Roman digits. It is worth noting that the UFC bantamweight champion already has a lot of tattoos and has several on his face as well.

Interestingly, he had spoken about getting the new face tattoo at the post-fight press conference as well.

Reacting to the latest edition to O'Malley's tattoo collection, fans flooded the comment section of the video with hilarious comments.

"He's legitimately starting to physically resemble Side Show Bob."

"He will end up looking like the last row of tables in class"

"Bro is literally a gta character in the wrong game."

Joe Rogan calls the UFC bantamweight division 'murderers' row' following Sean O'Malley's victory

After the completion of the UFC 292 event, Joe Rogan spoke about the UFC bantamweight division and its future moving forward following the crowning of a new champion.

The UFC color commentator spoke about how dangerous the 135-pound weight class is and termed it as "murderers' row." While further claiming that there are a number of intriguing matchups for Sean O'Malley, with the likes of Merab Dvalishvili and Marlon Vera waiting for a shot at the title, Rogan had this to say:

“What a division. I mean this division is just a murderers' row. It really, really is. I believe Aljo’s probably going to stay in the division and try to get a rematch, but who knows, because you’ve got Merab there, who’s his teammate, and ‘Chito’ Vera (possibly) fighting for the title. Petr Yan lost a very close decision loss to Sean O’Malley, he’s still in the hunt. (There are) very, very intriguing fights for the champion.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about the UFC bantamweight division in the video below: