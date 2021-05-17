Sean O'Malley explains how Logan Paul is "living in a different universe" ahead of the Floyd Mayweather fight

Floyd Mayweather's upcoming exhibition against Logan Paul has created an absolute frenzy in the world of combat sports. As the fight inches closer to its reckoning day, fans, experts, and even fellow fighters seem to be wanting in on all the action. Most recently, giving his two cents on the matter was UFC bantamweight, Sean O'Malley. Speaking on his YouTube channel about the highly-anticipated event, O'Malley was seen mentioning the possible outcomes of the fight.

"Logan's claiming that he's busting up these good pros and beating these guys and stuff. Got me interested in this fight, dude. What 'should' happen is - Floyd Mayweather goes out there and pieces him up, and toys with him. That's what should happen in this universe. But Logan is living in a different f**king universe in his head and that's the most important thing going into a fight - being confident. He might get f**ked up but I feel he might win, dude. He's fighting him anyways so what's the best mindset to go with? - 'I'm going to f**k him up in this crazy universe.' If he [Logan] goes out there and gets worked, he's supposed to. But if he wins - mindblown"

When did Floyd Mayweather enter the professional arena?

Floyd Mayweather has a plethora of experience within the confines of the squared circle. Professionally competing since 1996, Mayweather has been dominating the sport of boxing for nearly three decades. With a 50-0 record that speaks volumes about his unrivaled fighting style, the 44-year old is sure to go down as one of the greatest ever to lace a pair of gloves. However, three years of inactivity has seemed to be enough for critics to give Logan Paul a shot at the former five-division champion.

Imagine your artwork plastered everywhere and used in the biggest crossover event 🎨 We're looking for the next artist to create #MayweatherPaul artwork 👀 Submit your artwork by tagging us and using: #MayweatherPaulFanArt #MayweatherPaul

Deadline to submit: 5/20 pic.twitter.com/NuOUsX9Vni — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) May 14, 2021

Floyd Mayweather is also the significantly smaller fighter between the two. With both his height and reach posing as a clear disadvantage, Mayweather is expected to use his slick defense and ring IQ to weather the big punches. On the other hand, Paul will be looking to use his youth and size to his advantage going into the pay-per-view event. With the latest updates showing the YouTuber sharpening his skills by sparring with legitimate boxers like Jean Pascal, the possible outcomes are exciting.

come watch me beat Floyd Mayweather in Miami on June 6th... tickets now on sale:https://t.co/pQVqkPT11T pic.twitter.com/KIjNyQAp5i — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 14, 2021

