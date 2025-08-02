Sean O'Malley explains positive side of not being UFC champion anymore: "No more champ bullsh*t"

After his decisive loss to Merab Dvalishvili in his title fight rematch, it is unlikely Sean O'Malley gets another chance to fight for the UFC bantamweight strap as long as 'The Machine' still holds the gold. Despite this crushing reality, 'Sugar' is keeping a positive outlook.When O'Malley first locked horns with the Georgian at UFC 306, the pair went through five competitive rounds, with 'Suagr' trailing close behind Dvalishvili 47-48 on two of the judges' score cards.However, to O'Malley's peril, their UFC 316 rematch played out much differently. This time around, the American suffered a third-round submission loss via a north-south choke.During a recent interview with former UFC star and Dirty Boxing frontman Mike Perry on the Overdogs podcast, the prolific striker highlighted the positive side of not being a world champion.When 'Platinum' asked 'Sugar' if he usually has an easy time cutting down from his walk-around weight of 155 pounds to the divisional limit of 135 pounds, the former bantamweight champion quickly reminded his interviewer:&quot;Oh yeah, to 136 [pounds] now though baby. Yes, sir, no more champ bull s**t. We got those three round bangers.&quot;Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:O'Malley holds an MMA record of 18-3-1 NC with wins over the likes of Petr Yan, Marlon Vera, and Aljamain Sterling, among others. The 30-year-old is regarded by many as one of the top stars in the UFC.Sean O'Malley guarantees a Merab Dvalishvili trilogy &quot;down the line&quot;Although Sean O'Malley realizes his back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili have removed him from the title picture in the short term, that hasn't stopped the former champion from dreaming about retribution.Speaking on the Overdogs podcast, the Montana native reflected on returning to fighting after two consecutive losses, claiming that he still believes he could beat 'The Machine' in an eventual trilogy:&quot;I've always looked at this fight game pretty logically. I lost to Merab twice, fighting for the title again for a third time after two losses just doesn't seem to make that much sense, but I still got that confidence that I'm able to put anybody's lights out. I still truly believe I can beat Merab. There will be a trilogy someday down the line.&quot;Check out the full Overdogs podcast featuring Sean O'Malley below (20:46):