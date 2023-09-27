Sean O'Malley fires back at Aljamain Sterling for claiming the UFC are trying to make MMA like the WWE

Sean O'Malley's potential rematch with Marlon 'Chito' Vera appears to have frustrated former champion Aljamain Sterling.

'Funk Master' recently appeared on The MMA Hour, where he shared his thoughts on the UFC possibly scheduling O'Malley vs. Vera.

The former champion dismissed the idea of the 'Chito', the No.6 contender, fighting for the title ahead of the five bantamweights ranked above him. Aljamain Sterling likened the potential matchup to a decision that the WWE would make and said this:

"Chito is number six dude. Yeah, there's a storyline, but... Yeah we signed with the WWE where we merged, [but] why are we making this a WWE sport? It's not the WWE. And I get the business model thing... I'm not even talking about that. I'm just saying as a pure sports fanatic myself... I hate this model..."

Sean O'Malley responded to Aljamain Sterling online after coming across an article written by MMAFighting.com. 'Sugar' taunted the former champion by reminding him of the punishing right hand that O'Malley landed at UFC 292 that signaled the beginning of the end of Sterling's championship reign.

The bantamweight champion wrote this:

"Did that right hand not feel real brother ?"

Sean O'Malley has suffered only one defeat in his MMA career, at the hands of Marlon Vera. At UFC 252, the pair faced off, where 'Chito' finished O'Malley via TKO in the first round.

Vera landed a calf kick that struck the peroneal nerve in O'Malley's leg, causing him to lose feeling in his foot. His lack of mobility allowed 'Chito' to take over the fight, stopping 'Sugar' with brutal ground-and-pound strikes.

Marlon Vera discusses a potential fight with Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to become the new bantamweight champion. Whilst 'Sugar' doesn't have the power to choose who he fights next, he has voiced his interest in a clash with Marlon Vera.

O'Malley has dismissed his loss to Vera on several occasions and is supremely confident he would defeat 'Chito' in a rematch.

Marlon Vera appeared at a fan Q&A during fight week for UFC Noche several weeks ago, where he provided an update on a potential title clash with Sean O'Malley. 'Chito' believes that whilst 'Sugar' initially appeared interested in a rematch, he now seems to be avoiding the bout.

Vera said this:

"As of now [the UFC] haven't said anything yet, I'm preparing as if I'm fighting in December. Why not? The guy was talking about fighting and stuff like that, but now he's backing out. I guess when you're the champion you can call the shots so let's see what that b***h wanna do."

Watch the video below from 7:00: