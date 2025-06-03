Sean O'Malley gets 100% real about his break from social media ahead of UFC 316: "Little bit of an anxiety creator"

Sean O'Malley recently opened up about his decision to take a break from social media ahead of UFC 316 and the impact it has had on his preparation and quality of life. O'Malley noted that there are positives and negatives of it and spoke candidly about it can become too addicting.

O'Malley decided to take a break from social media in order to unwind and ensure he had a clear mind when preparing for his upcoming bantamweight title fight against Merab Dvalishvili. The bout is a rematch of their previous encounter last September, which saw Dvalishvili earn a unanimous decision to become the new champion.

In his latest conversation with former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson's YouTube channel, O'Malley admitted to feeling a sense of anxiety as a result of constantly being on social media.

'Suga' mentioned that he felt more pressure and it became a distraction to his day-to-day life and training. He said:

"I just felt like it was a little bit of a distraction. It was a little bit of an anxiety creator... there's no reason I didn't have more peace in my life when I have everything... Me getting off social media was kind of me seeking more peace throughout my life and it's been life changing. I really do feel like being off of that has changed my life in a better way as far as not feeling like I'm so connected with the world and seeing everyone's issues."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (39:55)

Sean O'Malley opens up on how he currently handles his social media

Sean O'Malley also revealed how he currently handles his social media while he is training for his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316.

In the aforementioned interview, O'Malley mentioned that although he is grateful for the income he has gained from his social media, he made changes and hired others to run his accounts for him:

"I was so addicted to [social media] because I was making so much money off it. I mean, I'm still making the money but I don't have to be the one doing it... I wouldn't have got to where I'm at right now without amount of effort put into social media. I feel like I put in that much effort to where I can have step back and have Garrett and Blake run my social medias."

Check out Sean O'Malley's training ahead of UFC 316 below:

