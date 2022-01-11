Watch: Sean O'Malley gets punched in the gut after he fails to answer a question related to the UFC

Sean O'Malley recently got punched in the gut for not answering a question about the UFC.

Sean O'Malley featured on the Baka Bros' YouTube channel this week, where he was seen playing a round of Truth or Punch with the gaming trio. 'Sugar' was asked to answer a question about the UFC during the video, but he refused and had to take several hits to the gut.

Speaking about the UFC, the Baka Bros asked 'Sugar':

"Has the UFC ever f***ed you over? And if so what?"

O'Malley seemed to be taken aback by the question and replied:

"That's actually thinking outside the box. I thought it gonna be something with a girl. I am not gonna... I am not gonna answer that."

With his refusal to answer came some shots to the gut...

Check out the clip featuring Sean O'Malley below (from 3:30):

Sean O'Malley is unsure if Jake Paul will be successful in MMA

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley suggested that Jake Paul might not be able to recreate his boxing success if he switches over to MMA.

'Sugar' claimed that it will take time for Jake Paul to learn the various aspects and technicalities of MMA. While the bantamweight prospect praised the YouTube megastar for picking up boxing so swiftly, he mentioned that there are various forms, including wrestling and jiu-jitsu, which he needs to excel in before venturing into the sport of MMA.

Speaking about Jake Paul's potential entry into MMA during a recent episode of the YouTube podcast he hosts with his brother, O'Malley said:

"Jake comes in MMA, I don't know dude... it takes so long, I think it's going to take a longer time to do what he did in boxing in MMA. In boxing, he did it fast and it was impressive and, you know, he knocked out Tyron Woodley and that's crazy. But to go into MMA and have success, it's a different level. There's just too many things you have to get good at."

Watch 'Sugar' speak about Jake Paul's possible transition to MMA in the video below:

Jake Paul's most recent fight was a rematch against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on December 18. The YouTuber-turned-boxer defeated 'The Chosen One' with a memorable sixth-round knockout.

