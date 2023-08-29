Sean O'Malley gives cheeky 3-word reaction to coach claiming Gervonta Davis would "whoop his a**"

Sean O'Malley has not been shy about his intention to follow in Conor McGregor's footsteps. After capturing the bantamweight title at UFC 292, 'Sugar' expressed an interest in facing WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in a boxing match.

While 'Tank' has yet to respond to the call out, his coach Kenny Ellis claimed he wouldn't even need one round to beat the mixed martial artist. Speaking to EsNews, Ellis stated:

“Tank would whoop his ass, in the first round, s**t... Any top lightweight would beat him. Tank, Shakur, Haney, all them guys would beat him cause they’re boxers. All of them would knock him out... He's not a boxer. He don't have professional punches. He's an MMA fighter. They don't perfect punches like boxers."

O'Malley caught wind of Ellis' comments on Twitter, responding by stating:

"Lolz dudes 5’2"

O'Malley is considered one of the best strikers in the UFC and has a professional mixed martial arts record of 17 wins, one loss, and one no-contest. 12 of his victories have come via knockout. He has had one professional boxing match, picking up a first-round TKO victory in 2016.

Meanwhile, Davis is one of the best boxers in the world. He holds a professional boxing record of 29 wins and no losses, with 27 of his wins coming via knockout.

Sean O'Malley called out Gervonta Davis at UFC 292 post-fight press conference

After claiming the bantamweight title at UFC 292 with a second-round TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley called Gervonta Davis. In his post-fight press conference, 'Sugar' stated:

"I also wouldn't mind knocking out Gervonta Davis... I'm telling you that fight is going to happen... I feel like it could happen sooner than later. UFC is down to get behind stuff like that if it's big enough. With that performance, we're getting close, but maybe I have to go out there, win a couple more fights, win another belt. I don't know if he's even considered a big enough star for the UFC to let that happen."

While O'Malley has been open about his desire to face Davis in a boxing match for several years, 'Tank' has never responded to his call-outs. The WBA lightweight champion generated 1.2 million pay-per-view buys in his last appearance in the ring. It is unclear how many pay-per-view buys UFC 292, the first main event of 'Sugar's career, generated.