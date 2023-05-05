Sean O'Malley gives curt reaction to Henry Cejudo's "homeless lesbian" comment 

Sean O'Malley recently reacted to Henry Cejudo's "homeless lesbian" comments at the UFC 288 pre-fight press conference. 'Triple C' is set to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title this weekend, and the self-proclaimed 'King of Cringe' came out guns blazing after a three-year hiatus.

At the pre-fight presser, Cejudo condescendingly claimed he wanted to dedicate his next fight to O'Malley and confirmed that he wanted to fight 'Sugar' next. Cejudo stated:

"I do want to say this. I do want to dedicate this fight, after I beat Alja-lame, I want to dedicate it to a very special homeless lesbian by the name of Sean O'Malley. Because he's next."

Considering there's no love lost between Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo, the 28-year-old Montana native was sure to fire an insult back. 'Sugar' decided to lean into the slander and tweeted a curt response addressing Cejudo's verbal attack:

"I have 4 houses, and I am a little Lesbian."

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo will make his long-awaited return to the octagon when he faces bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling on May 6. The 2008 Olympic gold medallist also made no secret of his intentions to stay active and move up to featherweight to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the title.

Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling: Sean O'Malley predicts bantamweight title fight

Sean O'Malley has a vested interest in the outcome of UFC 288's main event this weekend. The No.2-ranked bantamweight recently claimed that he has been promised the next title shot and will most likely fight the winner of Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling next.

On a recent episode of The Bro'Malley Show, the Montana native discussed the matchup and picked 'Triple C' to emerge victorious. Citing Sterling's weight cut, O'Malley stated:

"I think Henry gets the job done... I think Henry’s going to out-pace Aljo. I think Aljo’s cutting too much weight. I think Henry is going to get the decision or get the job done in the later rounds. I’m calling it right now. They both said they want me."

Sean O'Malley continued:

"He [Sterling] did say, ‘Yeah, I wish I did get the surgery. My bicep does f****** hurt, I’m not gonna lie... That’s interesting to kind of come out and say... It doesn’t look that bad, but for him to acknowledge that, it must be somewhat kinda bad."

Watch the full episode below:

Henry Cejudo beat Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in 2020 before announcing his retirement and hasn't fought since. He's on a six-fight unbeaten run. Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling is on an impressive eight-fight win streak, last beating T.J. Dillashaw via second-round TKO at UFC 280.

