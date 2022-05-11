"We just witnessed the first murder" - Sean O'Malley gives his take on Tony Ferguson getting knocked out by Michael Chandler at UFC 274

Sean O'Malley recently reacted to Michael Chandler's KO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. O'Malley likened the finish to "murder" while recalling the devastating nature of Chandler's front kick that sent Ferguson crashing to the canvas.

ESPN @espn #UFC274 THIS FRONT KICK KNOCKOUT LEFT EVERYONE SHOCKED THIS FRONT KICK KNOCKOUT LEFT EVERYONE SHOCKED 😱 #UFC274 https://t.co/Dc9F6MBb2W

While in conversation with his coach Tim Welch on the latest edition of the TimboSugarShow podcast, the 27-year-old admitted that he was shocked to see the brutal nature of Chandler's knockout.

He revealed that he was watching the fight seated right next to fellow UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen, who was just as shocked after witnessing the surefire 'Knockout of the Year' contender.

O'Malley further drew parallels between the viral knockout and Marlon Moraes' KO of Aljamain Sterling back in December 2017, when Moraes put Sterling to sleep with a head kick.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc HOLY KNEE



Marlon Moraes finishes Aljamain Sterling with a stunning highlight reel KO!



#UFCFresno HOLY KNEEMarlon Moraes finishes Aljamain Sterling with a stunning highlight reel KO! 😮 HOLY KNEE 😮Marlon Moraes finishes Aljamain Sterling with a stunning highlight reel KO!#UFCFresno https://t.co/7Fzf4wRzXT

Comparing the two knockouts, O'Malley said:

"But that front kick was, dude [Tony Ferguson] laid there for like four hours. I was like, 'Oh, s**t! We just witnessed the first murder.' Only other time I felt like that was when [Aljamain Sterling] got knocked out by Marlon Moraes."

Sean O'Malley believes Pedro Munhoz poses a greater threat than Raulian Paiva

Sean O'Malley is currently on a collision course with the No.10-ranked bantamweight in the division, Pedro Munhoz. They are set to lock horns at UFC 276 in July.

In the same podcast, O'Malley gave his assessment of Munhoz's skillset. He argued that the MMA veteran is a much harder fight compared to his last opponent, Raulian Paiva, whom he regarded as his toughest test yet.

"For me personally, looking at this fight, [it] is the toughest matchup I've had. I would say he's like so much better than Raulian Paiva. I think he's way more experienced and he's probably got, he's definitely better. I think he's a tougher fight than Raulian and I think Paiva was my toughest fight before that."

Watch the latest edition of the TimboSugarShow below:

Sean O'Malley knocked out Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 last year to finally break into the 135-pound rankings. Currently occupying the No.13 spot in the division, the popular bantamweight will be looking to crack the top 10 when he takes on Pedro Munhoz next.

